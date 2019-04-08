Man wanted for stealing from store on Detroit's east side, police say

A man suspected of stealing from a store on East Jefferson Avenue. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man caught on video stealing from a store on the city's east side, according to authorities.

The man walked into a store in the 13300 block of East Jefferson Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Video appears to show the man leaving the store with a number of items, police said. He got into a silver Dodge and drove north, according to officials.

You can see surveillance video below.

He is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has a dark complexion and was wearing red sweat pants, a black puffy jacket, a white T-shirt and white gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

