MAP: Oakland County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The most dangerous intersections in Oakland County in 2017 accounted for more than 1,000 crashes.

View a map of the intersections below.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year. Oakland County had six of the most dangerous intersections on a list of the most dangerous intersections in the state.

Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield

Crashes: 150, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

2. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Twp.

Crashes: 144, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

3. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Twp.

Crashes: 142, Crashes w/ injuries: 9

4. I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy

Crashes: 120, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

5. Southfield Road at 11 Mile in Lathrup Village

Crashes: 102, Crashes w/ injuries: 17

6. I-75 at M-59 in Auburn Hills

Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 27

7. Orchard Lake Road at 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills

Crashes: 88, Crashes w/ injuries: 16

8. I-696 at I-75 in Royal Oak/Madison Heights

Crashes: 87, Crashes w/ injuries: 31

9. Telegraph Road at Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Twp.

Crashes: 82, Crashes w/ injuries: 19

10. Crescent Lake Road at Highland Road in Waterford Twp.

Crashes: 81, Crashes w/ injuries: 26

