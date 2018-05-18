MAP: Wayne County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The most dangerous intersections in Wayne County accounted for more than 870 car crashes in 2017.

View a map of the intersections below.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year. Wayne County intersections claimed five spots on a list of the most dangerous intersections in the state.

Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road in Redford Township

Crashes: 112, Crashes w/ injuries: 16

2. Ford Road at Lilley Road in Canton Township

Crashes: 109, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

3. Dix Highway at Southfield Road in Lincoln Park

Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 32

4. 6 Mile Road at I-275/I-96 in Livonia

Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

5. Ford Road at Haggerty Road in Canton Township

Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

6. 8 Mile Road at I-75 in Detroit

Crashes: 85, Crashes w/ injuries: 35

7. Telegraph Road at Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights

Crashes: 78, Crashes w/ injuries: 21

8. I-94 at Telegraph Road in Taylor

Crashes: 75, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

9. Joy Road at Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Crashes: 72, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

10. Ford Road at Mercury Drive in Dearborn

Crashes: 72, Crashes w/ injuries: 5

