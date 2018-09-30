Medical issue causes collision on Detroit's west side, shots fired at fleeing driver

DETROIT - A collision on Detroit's west side Saturday turned violent when shots were fired.

According to authorities, two 86-year-old people were in a minivan when the driver had a medical issue, lost control of the vehicle and struck a Ford Taurus in the intersection of Coyle and Lyndon streets. The Taurus then collided with a parked car.

A witness with a gun confronted the driver of the Taurus and told him to not leave the scene. Fearing for his life, the driver fled the scene and was fired upon.

The man with the gun was taken into custody by police. The driver has not been found yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

