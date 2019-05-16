Metro Detroit father risks life to stop wrong-way driver on I-94

DETROIT - A Metro Detroit man and father of four risked his own life to stop a wrong-way driver on I-94.

Abraham Nasser was headed to work on eastbound I-94 just before 4 a.m. Monday when he saw a vehicle being driven the wrong way near the Lodge Freeway.

Nasser pulled his car in front of the wrong-way vehicle to stop it.

"I wanted him stopped, no matter what," Nasser said.

Nasser approached the vehicle and said the man driving appeared to be severely impaired.

The man tried to flee while Nasser called 911. It's unknown if police located the driver.

Nasser said he immediately thought of the Abbas family when he saw the vehicle coming his way. The Metro Detroit family was killed earlier this year when a wrong-way driver hit them head-on in Kentucky.

"That family of five that lost their life and, you know, a lot of stuff was going through my mind," Nasser said. "I was, like, man, I cannot let this man pass me up."

