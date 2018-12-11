Michelle Obama surprises Wayne State students in visit to Motown Museum

DETROIT - Michelle Obama's tour for her memoir "Becoming" stops in Detroit on Tuesday for a sold-out show at Little Caesar's Arena.

She made a stop at the Motown Museum to surprise young men from Wayne State University.

Actor and Detroit native Keegan-Michael Key and New York Knicks Vice President Craig Robinson spoke with 15 students at the Motown Museum about the issues they faced as young men of color.

"Being a first-generation college student, there's so much pressure on me and there's almost a fear of letting my family down," a student said.

"You're not going to be No. 1, but you're not going to be No. 1,000 either. As long as you're trying, you won't fail," Robinson said.

Then a guest the boys weren't expecting showed up. Watch the video above for their reaction.

