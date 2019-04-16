Michigan drivers can now get license plates with Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers logos on them

DETROIT - Our professional sports teams drive us crazy, but we love them anyways, and on Tuesday, state officials announced new license plates to help drivers support their teams.

There are four new sporty license plate options for Metro Detroiters to choose from: the Lions', Pistons', Red Wings' and Tigers' logos.

Michigan drivers often support their teams with stickers or license plate frames, but up until Tuesday, they could only get colleges on the actual plate.

Flanked by four Detroit sports legends, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson unveiled the new options.

"I remember the good when I came here in '53," Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline said. "I lived downtown. Then, I remember the bad and the ugly and now the great."

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore was asked if there should be friendly competition among the four teams.

"I think there should definitely be a non-friendly competition among all four teams," Moore said.

Red Wings legend Chris Osgood and Pistons great Earl Cureton were also at the event.

Fans and drivers seemed to love the idea.

"I'd get the Red Wings one," a fan said.

"Go Tigers," another fan said. "You have to support them -- good times and the bad."

The state isn't making any money off the license plates. Every dollar raised will go to a charity of the teams' choice.

The plates are $35. The $10 renewal fee every year also goes to charity.

Click here to order one of the plates.

