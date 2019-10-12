Michigan judge asked to halt injunction that lets agencies refuse to serve LGBT couples

The injunction lets religious-based adoption and foster care agencies refuse to serve LGBT couples.

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking a federal judge to halt an injunction that lets religious-based adoption and foster care agencies refuse to serve LGBT couples.

The Democrat announced Friday that she filed an emergency motion for a stay.

She contends U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker misinterpreted a 2015 law that allows child-placing agencies to turn away prospective families in private cases for religious reasons, but not when they are placing state-supervised children.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.