Michigan mother arrested for drugs after daughter found 'camping' inside Walmart

LUDINGTON, Mich. - A Michigan mother is facing multiple drug charges after police caught her picking up her daughter at a Walmart store.

Mason County Sheriff's officers were called to a Walmart store in Ludington on Saturday morning.

WPBN reports, when deputies arrives on the scene, Walmart employees told them there were two young girls found "camping" inside the store's clothing section. When employees approached, the girls ran away.

One of the girls left a phone behind, which led deputies to one of their mothers.

Police said the 10-year-old girls were in the middle of a social media challenge, where people attempt to sleep inside large stores.

One of the girl's mothers allegedly took the girls to the store around 2 a.m. and when she returned, police found heroin, cocaine and meth on her.

The girls were located shortly after 8 a.m., according to WPBN, walking about a mile away from the store.

The identity of the woman charged has not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.