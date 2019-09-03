Michigan Red Cross prepares hurricane relief before storm makes landfall

Copyright 2017 CNN

DETROIT - The Michigan region of the American Red Cross has sent 38 volunteers and three emergency response vehicles to assist with advance hurricane relief efforts across the southeast.

The Red Cross is working with partners to support evacuation centers. The organization estimates that 60,000 people in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina could need help. Sunday night, 2,600 people stayed in 60 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida.

The Red Cross is working to get more than 1,600 trained volunteers from all over the country to areas they are needed. They are also moving 110 emergency response vehicles and 99 semi trailer loads full of relief supplies including cots, blankets and ready-to-eat meals.

The Red Cross does not typically collect and distribute blood in Florida but it has sent 350 blood products to local blood centers in Florida to help patients who are in need.

