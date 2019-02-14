Michigan's expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect; violations could lead to $400 fine

DETROIT - Just this week, three police vehicles have been hit by careless drivers. One of those crashes put a Michigan State Police sergeant in the hospital.

Wednesday, a new law went into effect aimed at giving those troopers more protection on Michigan roads.

The new law involves more than just first responders -- drivers are asked to yield their lane when passing tow trucks, garbage trucks maintenance and utility vehicles that have amber lights flashing.

The law requires drivers to slow down to 10 mph below the posted speed limit and, if they can, yield their lane.

Violations would be a civil offense subject to a $400 fine.

Michigan's expanded #MoveOver Law takes effect today. If you see police/fire/tow/emergency vehicles on the side of the road with their lights flashing, move over a lane if you can and slow to 10mph below the posted speed limit. If you don't, it could cost you $400! pic.twitter.com/XJWifw9YO5 — Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (@MIOHSP) February 13, 2019

Noah Mantei tried to avoid getting stuck along the interstate.

"I've also have had to pull over on the side of the highway for a flat tire. No matter where people are on the highway it's really scary," he said.

He said he can relate to the concerns first responders face, especially when cars fail to follow the law and move over when they see emergency lights on the side of the road.

"I've seen it happen so many times and I've never seen someone get pulled over for it," he said.

That's expected to change with the expansion of Michigan's "Move Over" law.

