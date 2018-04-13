Michigan Senate votes to stop Metro Detroit dog breed bans

DETROIT - New legislation approved by the Senate Thursday is aimed at stopping local governments from banning certain dog breeds perceived to be more aggressive.

Just weeks ago, Lawrence West had a violent encounter with a stray pit bull in his Detroit neighborhood.

"I don’t care for rottweilers or pit bulls," West said. "The dog forced his way into my home, my backyard and then attacked my dog."

That’s why West is a little perplexed with the news of a new bill aimed at stopping local government from banning dog breeds perceived to be more aggressive. State senators voted 22-13 Thursday, basically saying no bans on pit bulls.

About 30 of Michigan local governments currently have some form of legislation already in place and West agrees there should be.

"I think a ban could have curbed that incident," said West.

Anna Chrisman, with the Michigan Humane Society, agrees with the Senate vote, saying a ban is not the answer.

"What we are looking to do, from the Michigan Humane Society perspective, is to have a law that is fair to all dogs regardless of breed and fair to all owners," Chrisman said. "We don’t believe that any particular one breed is certainly vicious or dangerous. It’s that individual animal."

