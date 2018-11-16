LIVE: Michigan woman to be sentenced in fatal police chase crash in Detroit that killed 19-year-old

DETROIT - A 28-year-old Michigan woman will face sentencing on Friday for her part in a fatal police chase crash earlier this year in Detroit.

Alyssa Marie Verbeke, 28, was allegedly fleeing Warren police and driving under the influence of drugs when she struck the victim's vehicle on Aug. 5 at Fairport and Lappin streets in Detroit.

After the crash, Verbeke fled on foot but was apprehended by Warren police officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Daziah Tanae Crawford, 19, was driving the vehicle that Verbeke struck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Previous: Woman accused of fleeing police in fatal Detroit crash on Lappin Street bound over for trial

A 15-year-old boy was in the vehicle with Crawford. He also was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Verbeke agreed to a plea deal in October, agreeing to plea no contest to second degree murder charges. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday. ClickOnDetroit will have it live.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.