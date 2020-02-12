DNR conservation officer uses tourniquet to save Michigan man who harmed himself

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer saved a man Sunday evening after he harmed himself.

According to officials, Officer Jeff Goss arrived at a Burlington Township home just three minutes after receiving a call from a 59-year-old man that his 25-year-old son had harmed himself. Goss was in the middle of an investigation when he heard the call over the radio.

Suicide prevention support and mental health resources available in US

The 25-year-old man had an arterial bleed from a self-inflicted knife wound on his arm. Goss applied a tourniquet before Burlington Township Fire Department personnel arrived and helped to keep the man alert.

The man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

“Conservation Officer Jeff Goss arrived on the scene in a short amount of time and provided lifesaving first aid,” said Chief Gary Hagler, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Goss was leaving another law enforcement matter and quickly transitioned to this event and saved the life of a young man – I hope this man, or anyone feeling troubled, seeks help through available resources.”