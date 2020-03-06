Lucido after removal from Michigan Senate committee: ‘I have not sexually harassed anyone’

State Sen. Peter Lucido is maintaining his innocence in a statement issued Friday, a day after he was stripped of a committee chairmanship and ordered to undergo training after the state Senate concluded allegations of sexual harassment lodged by several woman, including a legislator, were credible.

Lucido, of Macomb County’s Shelby Township, lost his position leading the Senate Advice and Consent Committee. However, he will continue to chair a separate panel.

He released this statement on Friday:

“Throughout this process, I have maintained that I did not sexually harass anyone. The Senate Business Office and its outside counsel were charged with investigating whether I did. After their comprehensive and impartial investigation, they determined that the allegations made against me could not be unequivocally substantiated.

“Given that I have not sexually harassed anyone nor were there any citations of a violation of Senate rules determined by the investigation, I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the people I represent.

“It is my honor and a privilege to serve the people of the 8th Senate District. I have always done my best for them, and I will continue to do so with the same level of hard work and service that they deserve from their public officials.”

The Senate had opened an investigation in January after a reporter complained that Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys. A female senator then accused him of sexually harassing her at a Capitol orientation. A woman who works for a trade group made similar allegations.

“We take accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace seriously,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican. “It is my sincere hope that this experience will serve as motivation for us all to do better and be better in our personal interactions and our public discourse.”

