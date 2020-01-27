3rd woman accuses Michigan Sen. Peter Lucido of sexual harassment

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A third woman came forward and said she had been sexually harassed by state Sen. Peter Lucido of St. Clair Shores.

Reporter Allison Donahue came forward about a week and a half ago, followed by state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and now a Lansing lobbyist Melissa Osborn has come forward.

Lucido said the accusations are impacting his public schedule. He was supposed to meet constituents at a Mt. Clemens medical facility, but they asked him to move it down the street and they met at a McDonald’s restaurant instead.

“He approached me from behind so I didn’t actually even see him coming, and he placed his hand very low on my back, like, what I had described almost like the upper part of your butt. So it was placed too low, it was uncomfortable.” Osborn told WDET.

Lucido previously denied the allegations, but Monday night he said he wouldn’t say another word until fact finding by the Senate Business Office is complete. That investigation was launched after the first two accusations made by Donohue and McMorrow.

Osborn has not filed any paperwork with the senate business office.