Michigan Medicaid Program to waive coronavirus testing, treatment fees

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Medicaid Program will waive some costs associated with coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that co-pays and cost-sharing involving coronavirus testing and health care will be waived for patients who have Medicaid.

“So far we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, however we must take steps to ensure every Michigander has access to the care they need to combat the spread of this disease,” Whitmer said. “That’s why the State of Michigan is stepping up by waiving fees for testing and treatment associated with coronavirus.

Many insurance companies, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren and Meridian, have also announced they will waive testing fees.