Michigan AG extends hotline times to report coronavirus-related price gouging

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel extended the times on the Consumer Protection hotline so people can report coronavirus-related price gouging.

The number will be available until 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. That may be extended to include additional days, depending on demand. It is usually available from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 877-765-8388 to report price gouging.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the Attorney General’s office had received 75 price-gouging complaints related to COVID-19 that were submitted electronically. That number had increased to 181 as of 4 p.m. Monday.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

