Michigan governor signs executive order to impose enhanced restrictions on price gouging

LANSING, Mich. – On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-8, which temporarily imposes enhanced restrictions on the excessive pricing of goods, materials, emergency supplies and consumer food items.

Executive Order 2020-8 states that if a business or individual has acquired any product from a retailer, the business or individual must not resell that product in Michigan at a price that is grossly in excess of the purchase price of the product.

Additionally, a business or individual must not offer or sell any product in Michigan at a price that is more than 20 percent higher than what the business or individual offered or charged for that product as of March 9 unless the business or individual demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market.

These enhanced restrictions go into effect on Monday at 9 a.m. and will remain in place until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

“We will continue to take every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” said Whitmer.

“In these challenging times, we need to come together as Michiganders. This order will help protect consumers from price gouging. Additionally, I’m working jointly with the Attorney General to enforce these orders, to protect consumers, and to hold bad actors accountable. We will get through this together.”

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Click here to view executive order 2020-8.

