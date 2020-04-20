Michigan governor says she, staff taking pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she is taking a 10 percent pay cut to her salary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer said her senior staff members will take a 5 percent pay cut. She spoke during a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 32,000 as of Monday, including 2,468 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s numbers represent an increase of 576 cases and 77 deaths. Sunday’s total was 31,424 confirmed cases and 2,391 deaths.