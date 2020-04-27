Watch Live today at 4: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update at 4 p.m. -- Watch it live in the video player above.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, now in effect through May 15. The new order lifted restrictions on certain business activity.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

People are now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores if they can medically tolerate it. Employers must provide non-medical grade masks to their in-person employees.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to announce more details on the state’s reopening plan this week.

