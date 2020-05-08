Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – Michigan’s stay-at-home order is now until May 28 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Thursday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order an additional two weeks. It is now in effect until May 28.

READ: Here are the 6 stages in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to fully reopen the state

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” states that up to May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.

Whitmer announced she has reopened manufacturing, including the Big Three automakers -- Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler -- at the beginning of next week.

Manufacturing workers can return to the job Monday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 45,646 as of Thursday, including 4,343 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 45,054 confirmed cases and 4,250 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

The governor unveiled the details of her “MI Safe Start Plan” on Thursday, which identifies six different phases of the COVID-19 pandemic and when certain sectors of the economy can reopen.

Under the plan, manufacturing companies in Michigan -- including the Big Three auto suppliers -- can begin phasing employees into the workplace on May 11.

The Michigan Crossroads Council announced the cancellation of summer camps, including Boy and Cub Scouts camps, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

The Scouts BSA, Cub Scout Resident, Venturing and Great Lakes Sailing Adventure camps are all canceled.

Also, all non-virtual activities, in-person group training and cabin rentals are canceled until further notice.

Ford Motor Co. plans to resume operations and production in North America on May 18, using a phased approach.

Workers whose jobs can’t be done remotely, such as vehicle testers and designers, will start returning to work May 18. That includes about 12,000 worker sin North America, Ford officials said.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.