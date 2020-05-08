Michigan Gov. Whitmer again extends expiration of licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations due to COVID-19

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Friday again extending the expiration date of licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the order, if your vehicle registration, operator’s license or chauffeur’s license expired or will expire between Feb. 1 and June 30, you cannot be punished for driving until July 31.

The extension does not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked licenses.

Despite this extension, Michiganders should, to the best of their ability, complete a vehicle registration or license renewal form online. Secretary of State branch offices are currently closed, but online services are still available.

“Nobody should have to stress about renewing their drivers license or state ID card, or worry about their auto insurance coverage during a global pandemic,” Whitmer said. “By extending this executive order, we’re lifting that burden off Michiganders’ shoulders so they can focus on staying home and staying safe.”

Read the full order below: