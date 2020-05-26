79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

PGA professionals collect donations for mid-Michigan residents after flooding devastation

Local professional golfers lead initiative to deliver high demand supplies, products

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Flooding, Michigan, Midland, Midland County, Flooding Emergency, Flooding, Donation, PGA, Local, News, Local News
Kendra Tucker, left, and her sister Melissa McCann, both of Sanford, wade into flood waters as they work to uncover lost family heirlooms and belongings, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
Kendra Tucker, left, and her sister Melissa McCann, both of Sanford, wade into flood waters as they work to uncover lost family heirlooms and belongings, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) (The Flint Journal MLive.com)

MIDLAND, Mich. – Professional golfers in southeast Michigan are collecting donations to aid individuals and families affected by the massive flooding emergency in Midland last week.

READ: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know

PGA members Jordan Young and Brian Cairns are leading an initiative to collect two trailer’s worth of supplies and high demand products to donate to mid-Michigan residents.

Officials said high priority supplies include nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, blankets, new socks and clothes, gift cards, diapers and cleaning supplies.

High priority is for nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, blankets, new socks and clothes, gift cards, diapers and cleaning supplies.

Interested individuals can donate supplies between noon and 6 p.m. at the Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center in Plymouth through the end of the week.

RELATED: Livonia teen raises money for victims of Midland floods

APAC Paper & Packaging Corporation and CMAC Transportation will help transport the donations to Midland at the end of the week.

Learn more about volunteer or donation opportunities and disaster resources available to help mid-Michigan residents here.

MORE FLOOD COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: