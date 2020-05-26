PGA professionals collect donations for mid-Michigan residents after flooding devastation

MIDLAND, Mich. – Professional golfers in southeast Michigan are collecting donations to aid individuals and families affected by the massive flooding emergency in Midland last week.

PGA members Jordan Young and Brian Cairns are leading an initiative to collect two trailer’s worth of supplies and high demand products to donate to mid-Michigan residents.

Officials said high priority supplies include nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, blankets, new socks and clothes, gift cards, diapers and cleaning supplies.

Interested individuals can donate supplies between noon and 6 p.m. at the Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center in Plymouth through the end of the week.

APAC Paper & Packaging Corporation and CMAC Transportation will help transport the donations to Midland at the end of the week.

Learn more about volunteer or donation opportunities and disaster resources available to help mid-Michigan residents here.

