PGA professionals collect donations for mid-Michigan residents after flooding devastation
Local professional golfers lead initiative to deliver high demand supplies, products
MIDLAND, Mich. – Professional golfers in southeast Michigan are collecting donations to aid individuals and families affected by the massive flooding emergency in Midland last week.
READ: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know
PGA members Jordan Young and Brian Cairns are leading an initiative to collect two trailer’s worth of supplies and high demand products to donate to mid-Michigan residents.
Officials said high priority supplies include nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, blankets, new socks and clothes, gift cards, diapers and cleaning supplies.
High priority is for nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, blankets, new socks and clothes, gift cards, diapers and cleaning supplies.
Interested individuals can donate supplies between noon and 6 p.m. at the Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center in Plymouth through the end of the week.
RELATED: Livonia teen raises money for victims of Midland floods
APAC Paper & Packaging Corporation and CMAC Transportation will help transport the donations to Midland at the end of the week.
Learn more about volunteer or donation opportunities and disaster resources available to help mid-Michigan residents here.
MORE FLOOD COVERAGE
- More than 800 volunteers visit Midland to help flood victims despite pandemic
- Michigan National Guard aids residents impacted by Midland flooding while continuing COVID-19 response
- Sanford hit hardest by dam failures, flooding in mid-Michigan
- Shocking mid-Michigan flood pictures show ravaged roads, underwater houses, floating cars
- Damage of floods revealed in Midland County as water recedes
- Residents, businesses sue dam operator over ruinous flooding
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.