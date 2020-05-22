Michigan National Guard aids residents impacted by Midland flooding while continuing COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. – On Wednesday, May 20, Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities responded to a request from Michigan State Police (MSP) to aid evacuating residents following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

Working in cooperation with state and local incident commanders and county Emergency Operations Center personnel, Michigan National Guard members were dispatched to help evacuate 21 individuals, as well as six dogs and two cats threatened by the flooding. Guard members utilized equipment such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs) that are capable of driving through high water for this mission.

This support continued on Thursday, where Michigan National Guard members assisted local first responders with door-to-door wellness checks for residents in locations hit hard by the flood, checking that residents were accounted for and not in need of medical attention. In addition to assisting community members, Michigan National Guard members recovered and removed books from a flooded library in Midland.

This rapid response was accomplished while the Michigan National Guard remains heavily integrated into the State of Michigan’s fight against COVID-19.

Nearly 1,000 guard members are also continuing support for COVID-19 humanitarian response missions including support at Food Bank sites across the state, logistics aid for medical equipment, medical screening operations, planning augmentation and COVID-19 testing at Department of Corrections facilities.

“Working in partnership local first responders, the swift and effective response by the men and women of the Michigan National Guard to serve the needs of citizens impacted by these floods is another example of the guard’s integral role in our communities as dedicated public servants, “ said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our priorities remain the support of the State of Michigan’s response to this situation and ensuring safety as requested, along with continuing the Michigan National Guard’s vigorous response to requests for assistance in the COVID-19 fight.”

Michigan National Guard members continue to assist local first responders in the Midland community with operations, emergency planning, and logistics support. They are mitigating the risk of COVID-19 spread during this emergency response using carefully supervised medical protocols, including pre-screening, mission-appropriate face covering, social distancing, and sanitizing equipment.

