Communities chip in for family expecting child who lost everything in Midland flood

When flood waters came through Midland County last week, it pushed Sam and Richie O’Keefe’s home against the post office.

The couple is expecting to give birth to their daughter Sydney Thursday.

Everything the family had prepared for baby Sydney was washed away when the dam broke.

The couple shared their story on social media and people rushed to help -- one person drove three hours to drop off some baby items.

The couple said it’s overwhelming how helpful others have been for Sydney.

