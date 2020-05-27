79ºF

Michigan

New platform to connect reopening Michigan businesses with protective equipment suppliers

Reopening businesses must provide personal protective equipment to employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Bartender Taylor Osorio wears a face mask as she pours drinks at Centro Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A new online portal from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is helping businesses secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees as businesses start to reopen around the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The free COVID-19 Procurement Platform connects businesses in need of PPE with businesses that have the supplier capacity to meet their demand, officials said. PPE can include face masks and shields, gloves, goggles and other materials that protect the health and safety of employees and customers.

“We want to ensure we are opening up in a way that is safe, smart and does not undo the progress we have made in flattening the curve of COVID-19,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Through the (Pure Michigan Business Connect) COVID-19 Procurement Platform we can help employers access the PPE they need to ensure their employees feel safe returning to work, while also supporting Michigan businesses that will be critical to economic recovery efforts.”

Businesses reopening amid the pandemic are required to supply their employees with PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan.

Both businesses who are in need of PPE and those who are able to supply it are encouraged to use the platform. Officials say they are verifying the legitimacy of PPE suppliers requesting to be on the portal. Businesses and suppliers are responsible for communicating directly to purchase products.

Click here to visit the COVID-19 Procurement Platform.

