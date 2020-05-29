61ºF

Michigan

Michigan Gov. Whitmer called to testify before US House subcommittee about COVID-19 response

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Friday, May 22, 2020, extended Michigan's stay-at-home order just over two additional weeks, through June 12, also keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time. She also extended her emergency declaration through June 19. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool) File
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been called to testify before a U.S. House subcommittee about her state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a remote hearing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. via Cisco Webex. The hearing is titled, “On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Whitmer is being called to testify about her state’s COVID-19 response efforts. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also have been called to testify.

Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order since March 23. It has been revised several times as the state moves to loosen restrictions amid the pandemic. The current order issued by Whitmer is slated to expire June 12.

Whitmer has been outspoken in her requests for help from the federal government, calling for help with ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing kits. She has repeated her belief in the need for “robust testing,” and that federal leaders should help the state achieve it.

