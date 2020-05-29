Michigan Gov. Whitmer called to testify before US House subcommittee about COVID-19 response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been called to testify before a U.S. House subcommittee about her state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a remote hearing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. via Cisco Webex. The hearing is titled, “On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Whitmer is being called to testify about her state’s COVID-19 response efforts. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also have been called to testify.

Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order since March 23. It has been revised several times as the state moves to loosen restrictions amid the pandemic. The current order issued by Whitmer is slated to expire June 12.

Whitmer has been outspoken in her requests for help from the federal government, calling for help with ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing kits. She has repeated her belief in the need for “robust testing,” and that federal leaders should help the state achieve it.

