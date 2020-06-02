LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer testifies before US House subcommittee about COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will testify in front of a U.S. House subcommittee Tuesday about her response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You can watch her testimony live is the stream below.

The hearing, titled, “On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic," will also include Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

It’s scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be monitored via video by the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Whitmer was called to testify about her state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Whitmer lifted Michigan’s stay-at-home order Monday after extending versions of it from late March through May. She created a six-phase reopening plan and has moved the entire state into phase four, or “Improving.”

Despite pressure and a lawsuit from Republican lawmakers to reopen the state more quickly, Whitmer has maintained her cautious approach. After issuing the original stay-at-home order March 23, she extended it four times -- most recently the Friday afternoon before Memorial Day weekend -- before eventually lifting it.

In total, her stay-at-home order lasted 70 days.

During Monday’s daily briefing, Whitmer again stressed the need for help from the federal government. She has repeated her belief in the need for “robust testing,” and that federal leaders should help the state achieve it.

Here is Whitmer’s prepared testimony:

