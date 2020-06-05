73ºF

LIVE STREAM at 11: Michigan Gov. Whitmer expected to advance reopening in some regions in coronavirus briefing

Whitmer hinted at additional openings earlier this week

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Friday on the state’s current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and response.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. (Watch the update live at 11 a.m. in the video player above)

Earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer lifted the stay-home order and advanced the entire state to Phase 4 of her reopening plan, which includes the reopening of businesses and restaurants.

Whitmer said she hoped to advance the Up North regions of the state to Phase 5 this week and hinted on Thursday that hair salons could be next to reopen.

Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to decline, especially in Southeast Michigan. Hospitalizations are steadily declining, with less than 5% of active cases hospitalized

