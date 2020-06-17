LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus briefing

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s ongoing response to coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday morning.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. -- watch it live in the video player above.

This will be the first COVID-19 briefing held by the governor in more than a week. The entire state is now in at least Phase 4 of Whitmer’s 6-phase reopening plan, with salons barbers reopening this week. Restaurants were able to open last week.

Gov. Whitmer had previously stated her goal to move the state to Phase 5 by the Fourth of July.

COVID-19 cases have continued to slow in Michigan. At its peak at the beginning of April, Michigan was reporting more than 1,500 cases a day. The state reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 15, and has not had a daily case count of more than 300 since May 31.