Monroe County man wins $4 million twice in Michigan Lottery

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Mark Clark may be the luckiest man in Monroe County after winning a second $4 million prize on a Michigan Lottery instant game.

Clark, 50, of South Rockwood, won the prize this month playing $150 Million Payout. He bought the winning ticket at Ash Market, in Carleton. In December 2017, Clark won $4 million playing the Lottery’s Millionaire’s Club instant game. He bought that winning ticket at the 127 Party Store, located in Hudson.

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” said Clark. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago. We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”

After Clark won the millions the first time, he retired from his job and went fishing.

Clark visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

"I've had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now," Clark said.

Players won more than $169 million playing $150 Million Payout, which launched in February 2018.

