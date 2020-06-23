Today: Michigan legislatures to announce ‘Return to Learn’ plan for schools

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan House and Senate lawmakers said they will announce the “Return to Learn plan” on Tuesday.

Legislatures say the plan is to give schools “maximum flexibility to empower students and parents in the coming school year.”

“As we embark on a new school year that follows statewide school closures and the global pandemic, we must ensure students are safe, parents are informed, and schools and teachers are empowered to provide continued quality education for our young people,” reads a statement from lawmakers.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Lansing.

State Rep. Pamela Hornberger and Sen. Lana Theis, chairs of the House and Senate education committees, will deliver an overview of the bicameral plan. Committee members will also be in attendance and House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey will be available for comment.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that K-12 schools will be allowed to reopen in the fall after being closed to in-person lessons since the pandemic hit in March. School districts were forced to shift to remote learning during the unprecedented school closures, which many weren’t prepared to do.

Whitmer says the “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” will be released on June 30.

Meanwhile, Michigan State University has compiled an array of recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and other research, officials said. Recommendations include the familiar social distancing guidelines in addition to limiting classroom sizes and constantly transitioning from remote to in-person learning. Officials suggest staggering individual students’ schedules so that some are studying remotely while others are in the physical classroom to limit interaction among students.

