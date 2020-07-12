76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

2 people die in motorcycle hit-and-run in western Michigan

Victims include 63-year-old man and 61-year-old woman from Newaygo

Associated Press

Tags: Michigan, News, Police, Michigan State Police, Western Michigan, Motorcycle, Hit-and-run, crash, crash scene, motorcycle crash
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan, state police said.

The victims were a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Newaygo. They were hit while riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County's Croton Township, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Police said the driver fled the scene. The silver car probably has damage on the passenger side and is missing a passenger side mirror.

The car was trying to pass another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle. Anyone with information can call (231) 873-2171.

Read more:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.