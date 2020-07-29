6 in Michigan make list of ‘100 safest cities’ in US

Do you live in one of America’s safest cities?

SafeWise released their annual list of the 100 safest cities in the U.S. this month, and Michigan accounted for six of the safest communities.

New Jersey dominates the list for the second consecutive year with 25% of the safest cities in the country—but only one (Bergenfield) made it into the top five. Massachusetts had the second-highest number of cities on the list, with 15.

The remaining states with big showings include Pennsylvania (12 cities), New York (10 cities), and Ohio (8 cities).

The list was created using FBI crime report statistics and population data, SafeWise said.

“Our rankings are based on both violent and property crime numbers. We looked at the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft).

To level the playing field, we calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city. Both violent and property crime numbers were weighted equally. We also standardized violent and property crime for each state before weighting.”

Where Michigan cities ranked on top 100 list:

No. 3: Oakland Township

No. 38: Hamburg Township

No. 77: Commerce Township

No. 84: Milford

No. 95: Independence Township

No. 97: Oxford Township

You can check out SafeWise’s list of the 20 safest cities in Michigan here.