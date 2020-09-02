Dr. Deborah Birx visits Michigan, discusses state’s response to COVID-19

White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Michigan Wednesday, after leaving Chicago, to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

“Tell the people here in Michigan, ’Thank you,’ for following the guidelines and the mandate in keeping your cases down,” Birx said.

Birx met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to discuss how the coronavirus swept across our country and state this summer. She said the numbers are overall down here in Michigan, but the state is not out of the woods yet.

“We do see a few cases and increases in Macomb and Monroe, Saginaw across Southern Wisconsin,” Birx said.

Birx also said colleges and universities need to have a safety plan for students. Whitmer suggested a national mask mandate.

Birx is hoping things won’t become worse with Labor Day weekend days away.

“We’re going into Labor Day. Please wear your mask. When I say socially distance, it means at all times, including with family members that you may have not seen in a few weeks. We’re seeing that crowded neighborhood events, including backyard barbecue, are currently one of the primary spreaders of the virus,” she said.

“What we now learn is you can’t tell if a person has (COVID-19). Frankly, that person themselves may be so asymptomatic that they don’t know they have it. So let’s over this Labor Day weekend really protect one another. Be safe like you have been this summer.”