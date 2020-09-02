Tip leads to rescue of about 4 dozen dogs, cats from Washtenaw County home

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – About four dozen dogs and cats have been rescued from a Pittsfield Township home.

A tip led investigators Friday to the home where they found 31 dogs and 14 cats, the Humane Society of Huron Valley said Tuesday. Two dogs were found dead.

The agency said the animals had been living among raw sewage and feces. Some were underweight and several needed emergency medical care.

Investigators were expected to submit the case to authorities for possible charges.

“Many thanks to the community members who saw animals in dire need and spoke out on their behalf,” says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO.

“When it comes to animal cruelty and hoarding, folks often think that ‘this doesn’t happen here,’” says Hilgendorf. “But it does, and only by bringing it to light can we intervene, help, and prevent it from happening again. It’s also important to remember when animals are in danger, there are often vulnerable humans in danger as well. We need to look out for each other.”

Pittsfield Township is about 49 miles (78 kilometers) west of Detroit. Community members can report suspected animal abuse to HSHV at 734-661-3512 or hshv.org/report.