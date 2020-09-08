More coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites open in Michigan under ‘Neighborhood Testing’ initiative

An additional five coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites are opening this week throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Neighborhood Testing” initiative.

In addition to no-cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with community members to operate testing sites at locations such as churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations.

This week, five new no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will open in Detroit, Lansing, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne.

The state announced last Wednesday a plan to open more than 30 neighborhood testing sites throughout Michigan over the next few weeks. Twelve sites opened last week in Albion, Detroit, Ecorse, Flint, Grayling and Roseville.

“We are working to make these Neighborhood Testing Sites as accessible as possible to the communities most in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy or health and MDHHS. “Ensuring all Michiganders can get tested is a priority for the department and we appreciate the partnerships with these community organizations helping make that happen.”

Officials said last week that the locations for the the new no-cost testing sites were “chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus.”

The new sites will offer saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs.

Officials say language translation and assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing will be available at all sites.

Individuals interested in getting tested are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Individuals are encouraged to self-quarantine after testing while awaiting results to prevent potential spread of the virus.

The following Michigan COVID-19 testing sites are currently open or will open this week:

New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry (2609 East Genesee, Saginaw) Open Tuesday, Sept. 8 Hours: Mondays 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Tuesdays 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thursdays 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (33640 Michigan Avenue, Wayne) Open Wednesday, Sept. 9 Hours: Mondays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 p.m.–8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Hope Community Church (2390 Lake Street, Niles) Open Wednesday, Sept. 9 Hours: Mondays 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thursdays 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

The Open Door Church of God in Christ (12411 East 7 Mile, Detroit) Open Thursday, Sept. 10 Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Epicenter of Worship (517 W. Jolly Road, Lansing) Open Thursday, Sept. 10 Hours: Tuesdays 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.



Additional COVID-19 testing locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can find more no-cost testing sites in Michigan online here.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.