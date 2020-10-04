Poll: Will you wear a face mask in Michigan if you’re not legally required to?

The Michigan Supreme Court decided Friday that a law from 1945 is unconstitutional, impacting months of orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer under that law.

Since the end of April, Whitmer has extended the state’s emergency status and issued a number of related orders under the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the court, those orders are no longer enforceable.

Whitmer says her existing orders will remain in effect for at least 21 days, but some are arguing that Whitmer has no legal basis to continue enforcing emergency orders following the court’s decision.

We want to know: As a Michigan resident, will you continue to wear a face mask in public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 -- even if you are not required to by law?

