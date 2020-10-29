Poll results: Was plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer a serious threat, or just talk?

When news of the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke earlier this month, it made international headlines.

As the cases against the 14 men charged plays out in state and federal courts, Local 4 wanted to know how Michigan voters viewed the whole situation -- as well as their thoughts on militias.

In an exclusive Local 4/The Detroit News poll, we asked Michigan voters: Was the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer a serious threat, or just talk?

The results: 77% of Michigan voters take that plot seriously and don’t think it was just talk -- a defense being used by attorneys representing the men accused in the plot.

14.7% of polled Michigan voters thought that the alleged domestic terror plot was just talk, while 8.1% of voters said that they “don’t know."

The poll also asked Michigan voters how worried they are about militia groups in Michigan, which have been active for years in the state.

About 27.1% of respondents said they were very worried; 27.9% said they were somewhat worried; 9.9% said they were not very worried; 33.8% said they were not very worried at all and 1.3% said they did not know.

Michigan voters' views regarding militias are all over the place, which may be because gun ownership in the state is common, and crosses political boundaries.

Learn more from the entire report in the video player above.

More coverage