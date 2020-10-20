Wisconsin man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on $10K bail

A Wisconsin man charged in connection with the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
Court records show Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, posted bail on Monday and attended his extradition hearing in the case.
Higgins is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
Prosecutors said Higgins joined a group called the Wolverine Watchmen, which had been conspiring for months to kidnap Whitmer.
He is due back in court next month.
