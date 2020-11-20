Gov. Whitmer pleads for federal COVID relief, urges Michiganders to shop local

LANSING, Mich. – In her last briefing before Thanksgiving, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her team were clear with their message, and favor, for next Thursday: do not gather with extended family and friends for the holiday.

“By not gathering with people outside of your household this Thanksgiving, it is an act of kindness and love,” Whitmer said.

The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said “Bad decisions made at Thanksgiving could mean people mourning the death of loved ones by the New Year.”

In addition to limiting Thanksgiving to members of your immediate household only, Whitmer is also asking Michigan residents to shop local -- which would have a greater impact than many might realize.

“If we switch one in 10 of our out-of-state purchases to local stores, Michigan would gain $1.2. billion in increased economic activity,” the Michigan gov. said. “Just 10% of your out-of-state purchasing, staying here at home, has a massive impact of these businesses, these families, and right here at home.”

Whitmer pleaded for COVID relief from Washington and had a direct message for President Donald Trump, who has reportedly invited Michigan Republican lawmakers to the White House Friday.

“If we stop spending energy to mislead about what happened in the election and spend it on a real COVID relief package, that’s what the people of our country need more than ever,” Whitmer said. “The election was overwhelmingly decided. It a was safe, it was a secure, it was a fair election. Joe Biden won the state of Michigan by over 150,000 votes -- that’s 14 times the margin of 2016.”

The COVID-19 positivity rate remains high throughout the state, while supplies are running low.

Appointments to get tested for COVID-19 are becoming scarce as well. Local 4 checked with four testing sites this week in Oakland County and one had a next day appointment available and another had a nine-day wait.