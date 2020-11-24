Michigan’s most popular Thanksgiving side dish

What Thanksgiving dish are you reaching for first this holiday? Well, if you’re following the Michigan trend, we could have a hint.

Zippia gathered some Google search data to compile what the most popular Thanksgiving sides are in every U.S. state in 2020.

“Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount.”

In Michigan? The most popular side is green been casserole. And before you make fun of that -- Ohio (ugh), Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Idaho are also in the casserole boat.

Some other findings:

Mashed potatoes are the favorite of 10 states.

Right behind mashed potatoes is mac n’ cheese- 7 states know that it’s not Thanksgiving without the cheesy, delicious dish.

While most states are reaching for the carbs, Maine is all about that side salad. (Salad?! No thanks!)

47 states want their sides carby, cheesy, potato-y and delicious. Only 3 are reaching for veggies more.

Alabama doesn’t eat stuffing, they like “dressing” AKA southern people stuffing.

Only New Hampshire is a big fan of cranberry sauce.

Not sure what’s going on in Indiana, but Deviled Eggs is leading the way there. No comment.

Here’s the full map:

Most popular Thanksgiving side by state. (Zippia)

Take our Thanksgiving poll: