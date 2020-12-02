’Inexcusably reckless’: Police seek person who tried to climb Mackinac Bridge

Michigan State Police are investigating a felony trespassing case involving a person who was spotted climbing the Mackinac Bridge.

“This is not a harmless stunt; it’s inexcusably reckless,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “This individual risked not only his own life but also the lives of those crossing the bridge beneath him, and would have threatened the safety of emergency personnel and Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) staff had a rescue been needed.”

“It is very troubling that someone would put their own life at risk not to mention that of others just for photos and thrills on our state’s signature bridge,” said Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director Paul C. Ajegba. “While the Michigan State Police continue their investigation, I have also asked the MDOT employees at the bridge to conduct a thorough review and implement measures to prevent future incursions.”

After MBA staff became aware of photos posted on social media, apparently shot from the top of one of the bridge towers, they reviewed an incident where an alarm was activated on the bridge early one morning in early November.

Though staff investigated the alarm, they could not immediately determine how it was activated. When another alarm was activated several hours later, they observed someone leaving the bridge. Local police were called to investigate but the person could not be located.

Michigan State Police (MSP) D/Sgt. Gary Demers at the St. Ignace Post said the person responsible could be facing felony charges of trespassing at a key transportation facility, section 750.552c of the Michigan Penal Code.

“This matter is being investigated by MSP,” said Demers. “We will use all of our resources to identify and prosecute this individual.”

