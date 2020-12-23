Michigan will not release daily COVID-19 data on 4 upcoming holidays

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials will not release the number of daily COVID-19 cases or deaths on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, the state announced.

On Wednesday (Dec. 23), Michigan announced 3,443 new COVID-19 cases and 70 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 469,928 cases and 11,775 deaths.

The next update won’t come until Saturday (Dec. 26), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.

“We wanted to give MDHHS staff some time off during the holidays,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “They have shown incredible dedication this year and deserve a chance to rest and celebrate with their families.”

Since the state doesn’t typically post new numbers on Sundays, the next two daily updates will come Saturday and Monday (Dec. 28). The same will be true after New Year’s Day, with new numbers being posted Jan. 2 and Jan. 4.