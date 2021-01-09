Parents weigh in on Gov. Whitmer’s push to resume in-person in learning by March

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday her push for Michigan public schools to resume in-person learning by March 1.

“I feel like with all these breaks... with the two-week break for mid-winter, they fell back. Our kids are falling back,” said parent Amy Ibrahim.

Ibrahim has two kids in elementary in the Farmington Public Schools. She believes her kids, especially her first grader, need to be back in the classroom.

“Teachers are doing great with the virtual but it’s not enough... I’m very strong about kids going back. Kids need their education... This is our future. Our children are the future.”

Like other parents, David Phillips, who has two kids in school in Fraser, knows that kids are better in school. However, he is not convinced that Whitmer’s March target date will be enough time to effectively vaccinate everyone.

“I think that we are putting our teachers in harm’s way. And I think we’re putting our kids in harm’s way,” he said.

