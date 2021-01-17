MSP, FBI, National Guard prepare for armed protests, potential violence in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – Mayor Andy Schor asked people to avoid Downtown Lansing Sunday as police are on alert for potential violence after the deadly riots on the U.S. Capitol Building left five dead.

Things were calm at the Capitol in Lansing Saturday night. Authorities installed six-foot barriers around the Capitol Building in preparation of armed protests Sunday.

“So obviously, it’s been a very interesting time for law enforcement and those providing security at the Capitol in Washington and certainly Capitols around the nation,” said Executive Director of Detroit Crime Commission and Former FBI Special Agent Andrew Arena.

Arena said police all over the country are on high alert after what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

“Law enforcement certainly has their plate full with the perceived threats, or the actual threats that intelligence has uncovered,” said Arena.

That’s why state leaders want to make sure they leave no stone unturned after receiving possible threats against Capitol buildings across the country -- including Lansing.

“I know there’s going to be a very enhanced police presence,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I’m grateful that Governor Whitmer has decided to call in National Guard members.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she feels a lot better that the Michigan Capitol is protected and secured for any potential threat Sunday.

“I’m feeling much better regarding the events this weekend,” Nessel said.

State leaders are urging people to stay away from Downtown Lansing on Sunday.

Michigan State Police troopers -- joined with members of the National Guard and Lansing police -- are ready for anything and everything.

