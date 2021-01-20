3 Michigan businesses have liquor licenses suspended for COVID mask, gathering violations, state says

DETROIT – Three Michigan businesses have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating COVID-19 safety rules regarding masks and gatherings, according to the state.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission cited multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order.

Since September, the MLCC has suspended the liquor licenses of 37 businesses throughout the state.

Businesses are not currently allowed to have indoor gatherings on their licensed premises, officials said.

Corky’s Beal City Tavern

Location: 2007 North Winn Road in Mt. Pleasant

Click here to view the full suspension order.

On Jan. 14, the state ordered the emergency suspension of the liquor license and permits held by Corky’s Beal City Tavern.

Specifically, the Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, as well as its permits for Sunday sales and outdoor service.

Corky’s Beal City Tavern is scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge Jan. 20 for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether the suspension should continue or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

The Post Local Bistro

Location: 844 Penniman Avenue in Plymouth

Click here to view the full suspension order.

On Jan. 14, the state ordered the emergency suspension of the liquor licenses and permits for 408, Inc. d/b/a The Post Local Bistro.

Specifically, the Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, and its permits for additional bar, Sunday sales, dance, entertainment, two outdoor service areas, and direct connection.

The Post Local Bistro is scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge Jan. 20 for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether the suspension should continue or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Bitely Tavern

Location: 2384 West Main Street in Bitely

Click here to view the full suspension order.

On Jan. 15, the state ordered the emergency suspension of the liquor licenses and permits for KG Hardscrabble, LLC, d/b/a Bitely Tavern.

Specifically, the Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, as well as its permits for Sunday sales, outdoor service, dance and special purpose.

The licensee is scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge Jan. 22 for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether the suspension should continue or other fines and penalties should be imposed.