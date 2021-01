FLINT, Mich. – A baby is among five people shot Friday in Flint, according to reports.

NBC 25 reports an 11-month-old girl is in critical condition after she and four other people were shot on Tebo Street. One person was killed in the shooting, another is in critical condition and two others are reportedly in good condition.

Here’s a report from the area from NBC 25′s Bria Jones:

Police told NBC 25 the suspected shooter was possibly driving a white Chevrolet Equinox.