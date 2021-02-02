Groundhog Day live stream: Will Michigan’s official groundhog see her shadow?

HOWELL, Mich. – Will we have six more weeks of winter?

Michigan’s version of Punxsutawney Phil is Woody the Woodchuck! The event is virtual this year at the Howell Nature Center -- it starts at 7:30 a.m. on their Facebook Page (we’ll add the video player here when it’s available)

If Woody emerges from her house and stays out for 30 seconds or longer, she is indicating an early spring; if she doesn't come out or runs back into her house before the 30 seconds are up, she is forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Howell Nature Center is trying to raise $10,000 to help support the habitat’s renovation.

Ad

Watch last year’s event below: